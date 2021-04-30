Mahtomedi eighth-grader Jacob Wilson was medalist of an eight-team meet and led the Zephyrs to second place last Wednesday.
In just his second varsity match, Wilson shot 38 on the front and 35 on the back at the Metro East Mid-Conference Tournament at Oak Glen in Stillwater, coach Paul McGibbon reports.
The Zephyrs totaled 304, one stroke behind St. Thomas Academy. Senior Noah Schmidt and eighth-grader Riley McGrane (also in his second varsity meet) each shot 76.
In conference triangulars, the Zephyrs shot 160 to win at Southview by a stroke over Hill-Murray; shot 169 at Mendakotas, a stroke behind St. Thomas Academy a stroke ahead of Simley; shot 159 for second at Oneka Ridge, where Schmidt had a 37; and 160 to win at Hastings, with Grant Cegielski and Riley McGrane co-medalists at 38.
