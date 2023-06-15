Mahtomedi captured fourth place in the state Class 3A golf tournament on Tuesday and Wednesday with a lineup including just one senior.
Edina was team champion by 19 strokes. Team scoring at Bunker Hills in Coon Rapids was Edina 584, Maple Grove 603, Eastview 610, Mahtomedi 611, Rochester Mayo 616, Alexandria 618, Minnetonka 630 and Anoka 642.
Mahtomedi was led by junior Jacob Wilson, tied for 11th place with 73-73-146, two over par, and sophomore Thomas Meader, 20th with 75-74-149, five over par.
Also for the Zephyrs, sophomore Riley McGrane shot 80-80-160, sophomore Tony Kurn 81-82-163, senior Ethan Splett 90-75-165 and junior Micah Schmidt 84-90-174.
Jake Birdwell, Spring Lake Park junior, was individual champion with 66-70-136.
