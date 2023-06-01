Led by three sophomores, Mahtomedi captured team and individual championships in the Section 4AAA boys golf meet Tuesday and Wednesday at Bunker Hills.
Team scoring was Mahtomedi 293-297-590, Cretin Derham Hall 295-300-595, Stillwater 305-304-609, White Bear Lake 312-302-614, Tartan 335-332-667, and Highland Park 351-348-701. (Three other teams did not make the cut).
Jacob Wilson was medalist with 68-71-139, while Thomas Meader placed third with 69-75-144 and Riley McGrane was seventh with 76-75-151. The Zephyrs’ fourth score came from senior Ethan Spelt with 82-76-158.
Wilson was three strokes ahead of the runner-up, Sam Udovich of Cretin-Derhan Hall, who shot 68-74-142.
The Zephyrs will return to Bunker Hills for the state Class 3A tournament June 13-14.
