Mahtomedi won a conference triangular Tuesday at Keller Golf Course. The Zephyrs totaled 148, Hill-Murray 156 and South St. Paul 196. Four freshman led the Zephyrs: Tony Kurn with 35, Jacob Wilson 37, Riley McGrane 38 and Thomas Meader 38. Hill-Murray’s Owen McDonald tied Wilson for second with a 37. Zephyr seniors Carter Irvine and Luke Yeo Yick were right behind with 40’s.

