The White Bear Lake boys golf team had a strong opening week, winning the 12-team White Bear Lake Invitational on Wednesday, then placing third of 30 teams in the Coon Rapids Invitational on Thursday.
In the WBL Invitational at Keller Golf Course, the Bears shot 295 to place first. Ryan Jamieson led with 73, and Isaiah Berry, Jack Stanius and Cam O’Malley were right behind him, all shooting 74. The meet medalist was Max Wolf of Hopkins with 72.
