White Bear Lake hosted a 10-team invitational Tuesday and placed first at Oak Glen Golf Club in Stillwater with a score of 301, with East Ridge second and 307.
Joe Honsa, Cretin-Derham Hall freshman, was low shooter with two-under-par 70.
The Bears had the next three shooters: junior Camden O’Malley with 72, junior Ryan Jamieson with 73, and freshman Jack Stanius with 74.
Tying for fifth were Park’s Charles Looker and Minnetonka’s Logan Beniek with 75’s. East Ridge had Gus Briguet with 76 and three others with 77’s.
The other Bears scores were sophomore Nolan Roed with 82, junior Will Peterson with 83 and senior Josh Hoover with 89.
Team scores were White Bear Lake 301, East Ridge 307, Park 313, Minnetonka 315, Cretin-Derham Hall 323, Woodbury 328, Wayzata 331, Irondale 333, Stillwater 334, and Duluth East 340.
