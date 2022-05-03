White Bear Lake boys shot 320 and placed sixth in an SEC meet at Midland Hills on Monday. East Ridge won with 295. Joe Honda of Cretin-Derham Hall was low with 39. For the Bears, Camden O’Malley shot 73, Ryan Jamieson 80, Nolan Roed 83, Callan Healy 84 and Jack Stanius 84.

