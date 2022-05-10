White Bear Lake placed fourth of 10 teams in an SEC meet Monday at Forest Lake won by East Ridge with 315. The Bears scored 329. Camden O’Malley had 77, Ryan Jamiesen 77, Josh Hoover 86 and Jack Stanius 89.
Latest News
- Talking aquatic invasive species with the U of M
- 2022 legislative session in final stretch
- Project Banjo: ‘Still a lot of what ifs’
- Mounds View students take action for service dogs and disabled veterans
- Lino Lakes seeking short-term and long-term solution for fire fleet
- Deputy retires after serving 26 years with sheriff’s office
- Girls lacrosse: Cougars edge Champlin 14-11
- Boys golf: Bears 4th in SEC at Forest Lake
Most Popular
Articles
- White Bear Lake Taekwondo instructor charged with attempted murder
- Music center coming to Arts District corner
- Sheltie rescue nearing 1K dogs placed
- Changes to Purple Line route under consideration
- DNR chastised for alarming cities of looming water restrictions
- Boating tragedy takes lives of 2 locals
- Half-million price tag for city’s section of South Shore
- Ramsey County faces pushback on Bruce Vento Trail extension
- Spotted in nature
- Risk to public health from TCE emissions assessed
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Upcoming Events
-
May 11
-
May 13
-
May 14
-
May 14
-
May 14
-
May 15
Online Poll
What is your favorite sign of spring?
Everyone has their favorite season, but it's hard to beat the sensory enjoyment and relief when spring finally arrives after a long, cold winter.
You voted:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.