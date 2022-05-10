White Bear Lake placed fourth of 10 teams in an SEC meet Monday at Forest Lake won by East Ridge with 315. The Bears scored 329. Camden O’Malley had 77, Ryan Jamiesen 77, Josh Hoover 86 and Jack Stanius 89.

