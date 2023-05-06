White Bear Lake boys golf placed second in a conference meet and third in a 22-team invitational this week, continuing a strong season.

In a Suburban East meet they hosted Monday at White Bear Yacht Club, the Bears shot 311, two strokes behind winner Cretin-Derham Hall. Jack Stanius shot 75, Ryan Jamiesen 77, Isaiah Berry 79 and Cal Healy 80 for the Bears, who  are currently third in the standings behind CDH and East Ridge.

