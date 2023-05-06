White Bear Lake boys golf placed second in a conference meet and third in a 22-team invitational this week, continuing a strong season.
In a Suburban East meet they hosted Monday at White Bear Yacht Club, the Bears shot 311, two strokes behind winner Cretin-Derham Hall. Jack Stanius shot 75, Ryan Jamiesen 77, Isaiah Berry 79 and Cal Healy 80 for the Bears, who are currently third in the standings behind CDH and East Ridge.
In the Border Battle tournament, the Bears shot 607, trailing only Maple Grove (579) and Alexandria (597) among 22 squads at The Royal in Lake Elmo on Wednesday and Troy Burne in Hudson on Thursday. The field included several highly-ranked teams from both Minnesota and Wisconsin.
“To finish in third place is a great indicator of the direction the Bears are heading,” coach Craig Nasvik said, “as we navigate May leading up to sections.”
Berry turned in a two-day total of 150, shooting 75 at both venues, O’Malley shot 79 at the Royal and 73 at Troy Burne, Stanius shot 75 at the Royal and 79 at Troy Burne, Nick Schroeder and Ryan Jamieson shared in the fourth score. Ryan shot 78 at The Royal and Schroeder carded an impressive 73 at Troy Burne.
