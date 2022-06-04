White Bear Lake placed third in the Section 4AAA tournament and had one state qualifier, Ryan Jamieson, as the two-day event concluded Friday at Bunker Hills in Coon Rapids.
Stillwater won with 623, followed by Mahtomedi 632, White Bear Lake 642, Cretin-Derham Hall 658, Tartan 672, and St. Paul Highland Park 718. Three other teams didn’t make the cut after Wednesday.
Jamieson, a junior, shot 84-74-168, tying for sixth-best overall. His 74 on Friday was the low score for the day. Advancing to state were the champion team and the other top five individuals from other teams.
Camden O’Malley, a junior, shot 80-80-160 and missed advancing to state by one stroke. The Bears lineup also included freshman Jack Stanius with 85-79-164, sophomore Nolan Roed with 81-84-165, junior Will Peterson junior with 86-80-166 and senior Josh Hoover senior with 84-87-171.
Stillwater had the top three shooters in Tim Fultz with 152, Zeke Roberts 153 and Tyler Coleman 157.
“This was not the finish we were looking for as we entered section play,” said Craig Nasvik, who coaches both the boys and girls team, which also finished third.
“Third is a good accomplishment, but both teams wanted to perform better. Both teams need to work in the off season so next year's finish can be better.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.