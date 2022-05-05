White Bear Lake placed second of 14 teams in Border Battle Day One on Wednesday at Troy Burne in Hudson, WI. Maple Grove was far out front with 290, followed by the Bears at 309, Minnetonka 311, Stillwater 313 and Rogers 318. For the Bears, Camden O’Malley shot 74, Ryan Jamieson 76, Jack Stanius 79 and Will Peterson 80. Maple Grove was led by Ryan Stendahl with 68. Border Battle Day Two will be held Thursday.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.