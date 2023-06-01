White Bear Lake placed fourth of nine teams, led by seventh-grader Easton Fiddle, a state qualifier, in the Section 4AAA boys golf tournament Tuesday and Wednesday at Bunker Hils.
The top six teams were Mahtomedi with 293-297-590, Cretin Derham Hall 295-300-595, Stillwater 305-304-609, White Bear Lake 312-302-614, Tartan 335-332-667, and Highland Park 351-348-701.
