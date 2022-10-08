Mahtomedi placed third of 14 teams in the Simley Invitational on Saturday. Top four teams were Woodbury 27, East Ridge 47, Mahtomedi 108 and Minneapolis South 110. John Gibbens led the Zephyrs, placing seventh in 17:25, followed by William Lieberman in ninth (17:29), Wyatt Siesta 18th (18:08), Matthew Studenski 28th (18:31) and Evan Carlson 48th (19:00.) Individual winner was Nathan Schultz of East Ridge in 16:45.

