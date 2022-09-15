The Mahtomedi boys placed second in the Metro East Conference Preview on Tuesday at home. Team scoring was Two Rivers 41, Mahtomedi 59, Hastings 72, Simley 105, North St. Paul 117, Hill-Murray 141, South St. Paul 178, and Tartan incomplete. For the Zephyrs, William Lieberman placed fifth (17:34), John Gibbens sixth (17:45), Wyatt Siess 17th (18:28), Ryan Pavlik 24th (18:58) and Matthew Studenski 34th (19:10). The individual winner was Nicholas Holton of Tartan in 16:51.

