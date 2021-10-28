The Mahtomedi boys placed second among 11 teams in the Section 4AA meet, qualifying for the state meet, on Wednesday.
St. Paul Como Park was champion with 43 points, led by individual champion Charlie Power-Theissen in 15:59.4.
Mahtomedi had 56 points, Totino-Grace 59, St. Anthony Village 89, Chisago Lakes 146, DeLaSalle 146, Hill-Murray 198, Fridley 210, St. Paul Washington Tech 296, St. Paul Johnon 316 and Minneapolis Henry 321.
Leading the Zephyrs was Ryan Malvey in fourth place (17:19). Mackinley Commander placed ninth (17:26), Chris Benson 13th (17:32), Lucas Granec 14th (17:37) and Wyatt Siess 19th (18:01).
Their 6-7 runners also did well as John Gibbens was 21st (18:02) and Owen Affolter 28th (18:40) among 74 runners.
Mahtomedi will compete as a team at the state meet on Nov. 6 at St. Olaf College.
