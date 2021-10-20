Boys cross country: Bears place 4th in conference meet; girls 7th

White Bear Lake placed fourth in the Suburban East Conference meet on Tuesday at Tanners Brook Golf Course near Forest Lake. Meanwhile, the Bear girls placed seventh.
The Bears had two all-conference runners in senior Ernest Mattson, who placed fourth 15:50.63, and sophomore Luke Williams in 10th with 16:19.81.
Their top five also included senior Michael Hoffman in 28th (17:03.25), senior Sador Wondeson in 37th (17:23.89) and freshman Isaac Kolstad in 39th (17:26.90).
Mounds View was champion with 47 points, followed by Roseville Area 99, Stillwater 103, White Bear Lake 112, East Ridge 118, Forest Lake 145, Woodbury 148, Park 189, Irondale 252, and Cretin-Derham Hall 274.
Forest Lake’s Daniel Vanacker was individual champion in 15:26.39, followed by Mounds View’s Will Skelly (15:32.04) and Elliott McArthur (15:49.02) and Mattson.
Mounds View was also the girls champion with 51 points, followed by Forest Lake with 78, Stillwater 80, Woodbury 85, East Ridge 125, Roseville Area 133, White Bear Lake 183, and Irondale 199. Halle Mestery of East Ridge was individual champion in 18:06.
For the Bears, Lily Schneider placed 31st (20:51), Katelyn Porter 33rd (21:05), Ally Mattson 38th (21:21), Maia Nebo 40th (21:22) and Maggie Blanding 41st (21:30).
