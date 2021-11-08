Ernest Mattson of White Bear Lake closed a glittering senior season cross country with a fifth-place finish in the state meet Saturday.
The Bears, who qualified as a team with a second-place section finish, placed 10th among 16 teams at St. Olaf College in Northfield. Wayzata, Minneapolis Southwest and Mounds View were the top three.
Mattson charged up the daunting hill at the end of the course and hit the chute in 15:36.27, an average of 5:01 per mile.
Mattson was section champion and placed fourth in the very strong Suburban East Conference meet. He will run individually in the Nike regional meet Saturday in Sioux Falls.
The individual state champion was Nick Gilles, Minnetonka junior, in 15:22.81.
Top five teams were Wayzata 96, Minneapolis Southwest 118, Mounds View 125, Minnetonka 135, and Rosemount 170. The Bears had 249 points.
The Bears also had sophomore Luke Williams in 63rd place (16:47), senior Michael Hoffman 89th (16:59), freshman Isaac Kolstad 116th (17:20), freshman Vaughn Larson 117th (17:21) and senior Sador Williamson 118th (17:22) among 160 runners.
White Bear Lake girls had four individual entrants — junior Lily Schneider, who placed 110th (20:35), junior Madie Bystrom 129th (20:55), senior Maddie Blanding 129th (20:55), and junior Katelyn Porter 138th (21:10).
