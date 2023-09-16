White Bear Lake, running without two of their top four regulars, placed sixth of 18 teams Friday in Lakeville North’s Apple Jack Invitational. The top six were Edina with 47, Lakeville South 104, Andover 113, Lakeville North 123, Osseo 124 and the Bears 171.
Vaughn Larson led the Bears, placing 11th in 16:47. Isaac Kolstad was 20th (17:15), Ryley Murphy 34th (17:37), Graham Newlander 48th (17:54) and Cooper Hoel 61st (18:20) of 141 runners. The individual winner was Osseo’s Cade Sanvik in 15:49.
