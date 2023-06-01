Mahtomedi was Metro East Conference boys goals champion, with St. Thomas Academy and Simley placing second and third, after a series of conference meets.
Zephyr sophomore Jacob Wilson was named MEC player of the year for the second straight season after tying Charlie Williams of Hastings for most conference points.
