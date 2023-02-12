The Edina Hornets peppered White Bear Lake with 15 three-point baskets and defeated the Bears 72-54 on Saturday afternoon in Edina. Alex Rubin sniped for 18 points on six long-range shots for the Hornets (12-8). Josiah Coleman hit three of them on the way to 14 points. For the Bears (11-7), Wyatt Hawks netted 15 points, Jeremy Kolb 14 and Jack Janicki 13. The Bears had 10-0 runs in each half to close gap on the Hornets but each time Edina responded with defensive stops and three-pointers.
