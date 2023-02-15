Mahtomedi won a rare (for them) low-scoring game Tuesday evening, 54-39 over Hudson (WI) in Hudson. Will Underwood notched 18 points, Owen Carlson 15 and Cole Armitage 10 for the Zephyrs (17-3). Ben Berkhoff led Hudson (15-5) with 12 points.
