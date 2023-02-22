Will Underwood went over 1,000 points while Mahtomedi picked up back-to-back wins over River Falls (WI) 67-60 Monday and Simley 75-42 Tuesday, both on the road.
Against River Falls, Owen Carlson tallied 25 points, Underwood 16 and Cole Armitage 15. The Zephyrs overcame Joey Blutz’s 30-point performance for River Falls (14-9).
Underwood got his 1,000th while scoring 25 against Simley. The senior guard was 10 points short of 1,0000 entering the game and got there driving for a three-point play.
Underwood is averaging 20 points this season. He averaged seven points as a freshman and 24 as a sophomore, then missed his junior year with a football knee injury. He’s the second member of his class to join the thousand-point club a Carlson did so earlier this season.
Carlson added 16 points against Simley (6-15).
Mahtomedi is 20-3 overall. The Zephyrs are 13-1 and St. Thomas Academy 12-1 in the Metro East with two conference games left, against Tartan (9-4) and South St. Paul (10-3).
