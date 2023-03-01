Mahtomedi, playing without one of its two high-scoring guards, fended off Tartan 64-51 on Tuesday evening at Tartan.
The victory was the 300th of coach Keith Newman’s career. He has a 300-166 record in 16 seasons.
Owen Carlson sank 23 points, hitting all five 3-point attempts. Cole Armitage had 10 points, AJ McCleery 10 points and 11 rebounds, and James Ecker eight points as the No. 5 ranked Zephyrs (22-3) won their seventh straight.
Will Underwood missed most of the action after hurting his hip in a fall early in the game.
Subbing more than usual, the Zephyrs got some key 3-pointers from reserves, including two by Ecker to rally them from a 9-2 hole, and by Tommy Muetzel, Tom Holley and Gavin Beer during a two-minute stretch in the second half to open up an eight-point lead.
Elijah Barrett scored 19 points for Tartan (16-9). Kevin Wilson, a tiny 5-foot-6 seventh-grader, added 10 points, as did Cedric Banks.
The Zephyrs will close conference play Friday at South St. Paul, needing a win to share the conference title with St. Thomas Academy as each are 14-1 in the Metro East.
