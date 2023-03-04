No. 6 ranked Mahtomedi fended off No. 9 St. Paul Central 88-81 on Friday evening in their Metro East Conference finale, finishing as co-champion with St. Thomas Academy.

Owen Carlson pumped in 34 points and Cole Armitage 22 for the Zephyrs (23-3), who played without Will Underwood for the second straight game. AJ McCleery added 10 points, Max Holley eight and Tom Holley seven.

