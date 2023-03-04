No. 6 ranked Mahtomedi fended off No. 9 St. Paul Central 88-81 on Friday evening in their Metro East Conference finale, finishing as co-champion with St. Thomas Academy.
Owen Carlson pumped in 34 points and Cole Armitage 22 for the Zephyrs (23-3), who played without Will Underwood for the second straight game. AJ McCleery added 10 points, Max Holley eight and Tom Holley seven.
Underwood, averaging 19.8 points, had a hip injury in a fall to the floor early in the Zephyrs’ 64-51 win over Tartan on Tuesday.
Elonzo Simmons tallied 29 points for Central (19-7). Gavin Pendergast added 14 points, Divaun Simmons 11 and Sincere McCampell 11.
Mahtomedi and No. 5 St. Thomas Academy each finished 15-1 in the Metro East. St. Paul Central and Tartan tied for third, each 11-5.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.