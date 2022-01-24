Mahtomedi collected its third victory in four days, fending off Academy of Holy Angels 83-78 at home Saturday afternoon. The Zephyrs (7-4) were powered by Carlson with 28 points, seven rebounds and four assists, and AJ McCleery with 14 points, seven rebounds, five assists and five steals. Cole Armitage added 16 points. Rob Issa led the Stars (7-8) with 30 points.  Jaylen Boehm-Peterson and AJ Borman netted 14 each. The Zephyrs have won four straight. “We really are playing great team defense, by communicating and putting good pressure on our opponents,” coach Keith Newman said, “and our rebounding was outstanding, with double digit advantages in all three games. Guys are hustling and covering for each other very well.”

