The No. 4 ranked Mahtomedi Zephyrs defeated Hastings 93-60 on Wednesday evening and Hill-Murray 98-39 on Friday evening, improving to 11-2 overall and 6-0 in the Metro East Conference. Against Hastings (2-12), Will Underwood and Owen Carlson each tallied 25 points. Cole Armitage added 11 and AJ McCleery nine. Owen Bernatz led the Raiders with 15. Against Hill-Murray (1-10), Carlson and Armitage hit 16 points each, Underwood 15 and James Ecker 10.

