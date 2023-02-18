Mahtomedi routed Hastings 86-45 at home Friday evening with eleven players scoring, led by Owen Carlson with 21, Will Underwood with 16, and AJ McCleery with 13. The No. 5 ranked Zephyrs are 18-3 overall and remained tied with No. 4 St. Thomas Academy for the Metro East lead, each 12-1. Kellen Nuytten hit 17 points and Matthew Foss 13 for Hastings (5-18).

