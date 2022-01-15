The Mahtomedi Zephyrs coasted to a 77-56 win over Anoka at home Friday evening. Owen Carlson sank 20 points, Cole Armitage 12, and AJ McCleery and Javan Harvey 10 each. Eleven players scored for the Zephyrs (4-4). Jay Nyamari led Anoka with 12 points (3-8). 

