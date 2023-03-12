A year ago, Mahtomedi’s season ended with a 67-49 loss to Totino-Grace, the eventual state champion, in the section semifinals. The Zephyrs have earned a rematch with the Eagles, ranked No. 1 again, this time in the Section 4AAA title game.
Mahtomedi turned back St. Paul Johnson 66-52 in a packed gymnasium at home in the semifinals Saturday afternoon, with Will Underwood netting 18 points, Owen Carlson 15, and Cole Armitage and AJ McCleery 12 each.
DeWayne Givens tallied 16 points and Mason Freeman 12 for St. Paul Johnson (17-9).
The No. 6 ranked Zephyrs, who didn’t have Underwood last year as he missed the season with a football injury, take a 25-3 record into the section finals against Totino-Grace, which is 20-8 against mostly a Class 4A schedule.
“Totino-Grace is very good. They have a lot of talent,” said Underwood. “But we play good team basketball and we think we can beat anybody.”
The duel for a state tournament berth will be held Thursday in Stillwater, tipoff at 7 p.m,
“I think we’ve got a real good chance,” Carlson said. “We’ve got Will back now, and we are all a year older and more confident. We’ve all been playing together since about fifth grade and we know what we can do.”
It was the last home game for a dozen seniors on the roster.
