A year ago, Mahtomedi’s season ended with a 67-49 loss to Totino-Grace, the eventual state champion, in the section semifinals. The Zephyrs have earned a rematch with the Eagles, ranked No. 1 again, this time in the Section 4AAA title game.

Mahtomedi turned back St. Paul Johnson 66-52 in a packed gymnasium at home in the semifinals Saturday afternoon, with Will Underwood netting 18 points, Owen Carlson 15, and Cole Armitage and AJ McCleery 12 each.

