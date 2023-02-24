Mahtomedi breezed to a 75-42 win over Simley there on Thursday evening, their 20th win of the season against three losses. Ten players scored, with Will Underwood netting 25 points and Owen Carlson 18. AJ McCleery was next with eight. Zach Johnson had 11 for Simley (6-18).
