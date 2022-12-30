Mahtomedi edged Farmington 80-78 in a duel of highly-ranked teams Thursday evening at Hamline’s Capital City Classic holiday expo. AJ McCleery’s layup with 5.5 seconds left was the game-winner. Owen Carlson sank three free throws with :53 left to tie the score. The Zephyrs (3-1) are ranked No. 5 in Class 3A and Farmington (3-3) is No. 7 in Class 4A. Will Underwood pumped in 31 points, with five 3-pointers, for the Zephyrs. Carlson added 19 and Cole Armitage 11. Underwood and Carlson each nabbed nine rebounds. Farmington had an early 26-11 lead. Braeden Bean hit 24 points and Nik Domier 17 for the Tigers.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.