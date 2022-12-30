Mahtomedi edged Farmington 80-78 in a duel of highly-ranked teams Thursday evening at Hamline’s Capital City Classic holiday expo. AJ McCleery’s layup with 5.5 seconds left was the game-winner. Owen Carlson sank three free throws with :53 left to tie the score. The Zephyrs (3-1) are ranked No. 5 in Class 3A and Farmington (3-3) is No. 7 in Class 4A. Will Underwood pumped in 31 points, with five 3-pointers, for the Zephyrs. Carlson added 19 and Cole Armitage 11. Underwood and Carlson each nabbed nine rebounds. Farmington had an early 26-11 lead. Braeden Bean hit 24 points and Nik Domier 17 for the Tigers.
