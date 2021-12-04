Mahtomedi fell behind 36-9 in their opener at Mounds View but made a close game of it and lost to the No. 8 ranked Mustangs 66-65 on Friday evening.
Owen Carlson, junior guard, pumped in 28 points, shooting 4-for-10 on three’s and 6-for-7 at the line, and grabbed seven rebounds, for the Zephyrs. Cole Armitage added 14 points.
“We started out with a typical nervousness and rustiness of a first game,” said coach Keith Newman. “Give Mounds View credit as they played really well during that stretch and the fans were into the game. I was extremely proud of our guys fighting through adversity in a tough gym.”
Mound View was powered by senior standouts Kobe Kirk with 28 points and Dylan Wheeler with 23.
“Their two stars played well, and Dylan Wheeler seemed to make a clutch shot whenever we were getting close,” Newman said.
The Zephyrs went on an 18-0 run before and after halftime to close the gap to 36-27. In the last half minute of the game, a 3-pointer by Andrew Breien and two straight layups by Armitage (the second after a steal) pulled them within 64-62. In the last four seconds, Mounds View made two free shots to clinch, and Breien made another triple at the buzzer.
“We made one last run to make it interesting,” Newman said.
Spark in the second half was provided by Breien with eight points and AJ McCleery six points and five assists. Both were scoreless at halftime.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.