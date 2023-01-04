Mahtomedi took big first-half lead and held on to defeat South St. Paul 71-68 on Tuesday night in the Metro East Conference opener at home. Cole Armitage led the Zephyrs (4-2) with 23 points, followed by Owen Carlson with 19 and Will Underwood with 17. The Zephyrs led 47-25 at halftime. For the Packers (3-2), Gavin Pendergast hit 20 points, Elonzo Simmons 17 and Nasir Jones 15. 

