Mahtomedi won a duel of top-five-ranked teams over perennial power Minnehaha Academy 77-63 on Saturday evening on the Redhawks court in Minneapolis.
Owen Carlson, senior guard, led the Zephyrs with 27 points, including three dunks, four 3-pointers, and 7-for-7 free throw shooting.
Will Underwood tallied 17 points with a pair of dunks. Cole Armitage added 14 points, AJ McCleery nine, and James Ecker eight.
Scoring 20 points each for Minnehaha Academy were guard Jerome Williams and 6-foot-9 post Rolyns Aligbe.
The Zephyrs are 7-2 and ranked No. 5 in Class 3A, with close losses to Class 4A’s No. 7 Minnetonka and No.12 Stillwater. The Redhawks are 8-4 against a grueling schedule and ranked No. 5 in Class 2A.
The Zephyrs led 42-32 at halftime. They opened a 53-36 lead with four points in one trip down the floor as Carlson was intentionally fouled going for a breakaway dunk. He sank both free shots, after which they kept possession and Underwood sliced through the lane for a layup.
At that point, Minnehaha caught fire behind a swarming full-court press that shook loose some turnovers. They pulled within 59-56 when Mateo Weiss banked in a long 3-pointer with 6:18 left.
However, Armitage responded with a 3-pointer from the corner and the Zephyrs regained control.
Minnehaha Academy was added to Mahtomedi's schedule this year. The only time they've met before was when Minnehaha Academy was in Class 3A and beat the Zephyrs in 2021 in the section on the the way to one of their fourth consecutive state championship.
