Mahtomedi won a duel of top-five-ranked teams over perennial power Minnehaha Academy 77-63 on Saturday evening on the Redhawks court in Minneapolis.
Owen Carlson, senior guard, led the Zephyrs with 24 points and 10 rebounds, including three dunks, four 3-pointers, and 7-for-7 free throw shooting.
Will Underwood tallied 16 points with a pair of dunks, eight rebounds and six assists. Cole Armitage added 14 points and six rebounds, James Ecker 11 points off the bench with three 3-pointers, and AJ McCleery nine points, seven rebounds and four assists.
Scoring 20 points each for Minnehaha Academy were guard Jerome Williams and 6-foot-9 post Rolyns Aligbe.
The Zephyrs are 7-2 and ranked No. 5 in Class 3A, with close losses to Class 4A’s No. 7 Minnetonka and No.12 Stillwater. The Redhawks are 8-4 against a grueling schedule and ranked No. 5 in Class 2A.
The Zephyrs, up 42-32 at halftime, opened a 53-36 lead with four points in one trip down the floor as Carlson was intentionally fouled going for a breakaway dunk. He sank both free shots, after which they kept possession and Underwood sliced through the lane for a layup.
At that point, Minnehaha caught fire behind a swarming full-court press that shook loose some turnovers. They pulled within 59-56 when Mateo Weiss banked in a long 3-pointer with 6:18 left.
However, Armitage responded with a 3-pointer from the corner and the Zephyrs regained control, outscoring the hosts 18-7 in the last six minutes.
Zephyr coach Keith Newman said his team executed the defensive game plan well enough to make it hard for the Redhawks “to get where they wanted to go on offense.”
About their success in fending off the Redhawk rally, he said, “We needed to get back to going to our correct spots and staying calm to break the pressure, and then go finish plays once we did. WIth a senior group of guys who have great experience that was an adjustment that was able to be made.”
Minnehaha Academy was added to Mahtomedi’s schedule this year. The only time they’ve met previously was when Minnehaha was in Class 3A and beat the Zephyrs in the section on the way to their four consecutive state titles.
