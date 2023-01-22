Mahtomedi picked up its fourth win in six days Saturday, over La Cross (WI) Central 72-59 as part of the Border Battle series in Prescott, WI, led by Owen Carlson with 25 points. AJ McCleery added 15 points and Will Underwood nine for the Zephyrs (12-2). Henry Meyer led La Crosse Central (10-4) with 21 points.

