The Mahtomedi Zephyrs pummeled St. Paul Johnson 81-43 in their Section 4AAA opener Friday night, and the reward for that is facing the state’s best team in the next round.
Will Underwood netted 27 points and Owen Carlson 21 to lead the win. John Schaefer and Ryan Maule added nine points each. Ishmael David scored 14 to lead Johnson (9-4).
In the semifinals, No. 4 seeded Mahtomedi (13-4) now faces Minnehaha Academy (15-1) there Tuesday. Minnehaha’s lone loss came against IMG Academy, a Florida prep school ranked No. 4 in the nation.
The Redhawks, led by the likely Mr. Basketball pick, 7-0 center Chet Holmgren, have beaten several ranked teams by wide margins, and topped Class 4A’s No. 2 ranked Wayzata 70-63.
