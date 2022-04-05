The Mahtomedi boys basketball team had three All-Metro East Conference picks and one honorable mention after an 18-8 season, including 11-5 in conference, tying for second place.
Named all-conference were Owen Carlson, AJ McCleery, and Cole Armitage, all junior guards. Getting honorable mention was Javan Harvey, junior forward.
Team awards went to Carlson (MVP), senior Lucas Granec (Mr. Defense), Armitage (most improved and free throw percentage), McCleery (workhorse), senior John Diffey (outstanding attitude), and junior James Ecker (3-point percentage).
Carlson averaged 23.0 points, 5.2 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 2.3 steals, and shot 82.3 percent on free throws. Armitage averaged 13.4 points, 4.2 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 2.3 steals, and led with 82.9 percent free throw shooting. McCleery, at point guard, averaged 12.0 points, 6.0 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 2.0 steals. Javon Harvey averaged 7.7 points and a team-leading 8.2 rebounds per game.
