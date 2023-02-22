White Pear Lake stymied Cretin-Derham Hall 68-48 on Tuesday evening at home in the next-to-last conference game. It was Senior Night with the team honoring Blessing Adebisi, Ava Post, and Anna Sommerhause.  Adebisi and Jordyn Schmittdiel netted 15 points each, Sommerhause 12 and Heidi Barber 11 for the Bears (20-4), who made eight 3-pointers and were 10-for-18 on free shots. Suraya Hodges hit 16 points for Raiders (10-15), who had four 3-pointers and were 10-for-21 at the line. The Bears have on regular season game left, at Irondale on Friday.

