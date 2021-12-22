With their two high-scoring juniors both sidelined, the Mahtomedi Zephyrs showed their depth in defeating Stillwater 71-62 at home Tuesday evening.
Cole Armitage, junior guard, led with 24 points on 9-for-13 shooting, including 5-for-8 on three’s. Javan Harvey tallied 16 points, Andrew Breien 14 and AJ McCleery 10 for the Zephyrs (2-2).
McCleery made seven assists. Harvey (who blocked four shots) and Tommy Muetzel played strong defense and nabbed eight rebounds each.
Max Shikenjanski sank 24 points and Tanner Thompson 14 for the Ponies (3-3).
Will Underwood, who scored 23.6 points per game last year, has been sidelined all season with a football knee injury. Owen Carlson, who averaged 12.9 points last year, and sank 28 in the Zephyrs’ opening 66-65 loss to Mounds View, injured his knee in the second game, Dec. 7, a win over St. Anthony Village.
The Zephyrs (2-2) lost their next game to White Bear Lake 63-48 but came back strong against Stillwater.
“The guys bounced back very well from a bit of a disappointing game vs. WBL,” coach Keith Newman said. “The energy and effort was high and guys persevered through some tough moments in the game.”
About playing without two guys likely to combine for around 45 points per game, Newman said, “We definitely miss having them on the court but both are great leaders at practice and on the sidelines. It is an opportunity for a group of other talented players to step a bit more into the spotlight and develop some offensive skills.”
Carlson is expected back “early to mid January,” the coach said, while it’s still not clear when Underwood can return.
The Zephyrs will be idle until a Jan. 4 game at No. 3 ranked South St. Paul.
