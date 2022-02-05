Two Rivers handed Mahtomedi its second loss of the week, 57-47, Friday night in Mendota Heights, holding the Zephyr to their lowest total of the season. Jaden Morgan netted 18 points and Tre Michaels 13 for Two Rivers (10-7). For the Zephyrs, Cole Armitage sank 12 points and Owen Carlson 11. The Zephyrs were coming off a 59-53 loss to Tartan (13-2) that snapped a seven-game win streak.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.