Two Rivers handed Mahtomedi its second loss of the week, 57-47, Friday night in Mendota Heights, holding the Zephyr to their lowest total of the season. Jaden Morgan netted 18 points and Tre Michaels 13 for Two Rivers (10-7). For the Zephyrs, Cole Armitage sank 12 points and Owen Carlson 11. The Zephyrs were coming off a 59-53 loss to Tartan (13-2) that snapped a seven-game win streak.
