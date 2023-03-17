Probably best basketball team that ever grew up in Mahtomedi was no match for reigning state champion Totino-Grace when they met for the Section 4AAA title Thursday evening. The Fridley private school’s assemblage of metro area talent pummeled the Zephyrs 77-46 at Stillwater High School.

Mahtomedi, hoping for an upset to earn the school’s third state tourney trip, finished 25-4. They were ranked sixth in the state.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.