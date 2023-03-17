Probably best basketball team that ever grew up in Mahtomedi was no match for reigning state champion Totino-Grace when they met for the Section 4AAA title Thursday evening. The Fridley private school’s assemblage of metro area talent pummeled the Zephyrs 77-46 at Stillwater High School.
Mahtomedi, hoping for an upset to earn the school’s third state tourney trip, finished 25-4. They were ranked sixth in the state.
“They had an awesome season,” Zephyr coach Keith Newman said. “Obviously, this is a little bit of a bad end, but they know they played well the whole season.”
Totino-Grace, 21-8, against a schedule of mostly Class 4A teams, with some out-of-state powers added in, will try repeat its Class 3A crown starting Tuesday.
The Eagles took a quick 13-1 lead on 6-for-7 shooting including two dunks. Mahtomedi pulled within 13-9 with Owen Carlson notching a 3-point shot, a three-point play and a mid-range jumper. That would be Mahtomedi’s best shot at the Eagles, who responded with 17 straight points for a 30-9 lead. It was 39-14 at halftime.
Carlson scored 16 points and Will Underwood 13 (after a scoreless first half) for the Zephyrs, each closing a thousand-point career. Cole Armitage was next with five points as the long, athletic, deep Eagles lineup seldom permitted an uncontested shot.
For Totino-Grace, 6-foot-9 senior Patrick Bath forward scored 15 points and swept off 14 rebounds, while 6-foot-4 sophomore guard Tyler Wagner hit 15 points (on five 3-point shots), 6-foot-5 senior wing Tommy Humphries 14 points, 6-foot-1 junior guard Zy’lerre Stewart 11 points, and 6-foot-4 senior guard Taison Chatman eight points. Chatman is committed to Ohio State, and Humphries to Furman. Bath is weighing multiple offers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.