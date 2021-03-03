The Tartan Titans, ranked No. 11 in Class 4A, ruled the second half and handed Mahtomedi a 63-58 loss on Tuesday evening at Tartan. Mahtomedi, ranked No. 15 in Class 3A, led 32-24 at halftime but Tartan outscored them 39-26 in the last 18 minutes. Dewayne Thompson sank 18 points and Curtis Favors 17 for Tartan (10-1). Will Anderson pumped in 24 points for the Zephyrs (10-2). Ryan Maule was next with nine points.

