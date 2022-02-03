The Tartan Titans halted Mahtomedi’s win streak 59-53 on Wednesday evening in Oakdale, taking a 31-21 halftime lead with several three-pointers, then holding on with tenacious defense in the second half. D’Marco Chelley hit 17 points and AJ Burns 11 to lead the Titans (13-2). Mahtomedi (10-5), which had won seven straight, got 24 points from Owen Carlson, and 15 by AJ McCleery. 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.