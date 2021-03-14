Mahtomedi lost its conference finale to Tartan 62-61 on Friday night at home. Will Underwood sank a long three-pointer with 20 seconds left to tie the score 61-61. Tartan’s Dewayne Thompson was fouled with 3.2 seconds left and sank one of two free shots. Underwood went off for 29 points and Schaeffer added 12. David Perkins had 22 and Curtis Favors Jr. 16 for the Titans. Mahtomedi and Tartan each finished Metro East Conference play with a 12-4 record, tying for second place behind South St. Paul (15-1).
