St. Thomas Academy snapped Mahtomedi’s 12-game win streak by shutting down the Zephyrs 72-58 on Tuesday evening in Mendota Heights, avenging an earlier 28-point loss and pulling virtually even in the Metro East Conference race. The Cadets outscored the Zephyrs 45-27 in the second half. Mahtomedi is 15-3 overall and 10-1 in conference. St. Thomas Academy is 14-5 and 9-1. The Cadets started the season 1-4 but have gone 14-1 since then, the lone loss coming against Mahtomedi 69-41 on Jan. 10. Michael Kirchner sank six 3-pointers on the way to 28 points for the Cadets. Luke Dobbs sank 20 points. Will Underwood had 22 points, Owen Carlson 19 and Cole Armitage 10 for Mahtomedi. Other than games against STA, the Zephyrs have always scored in the 70’s, 80’s and 90’s with one at 102. 

