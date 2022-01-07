Undefeated South St. Paul survived a challenge by Mahtomedi 72-68 on Wednesday evening on the Packers court.
AJ McCleery, junior guard, pumped in 27 points, penetrating for layups and pull-up jumpers while sinking nine of 11 free throws, to power the upset bid by Mahtomedi (2-3).
The Zephyrs had a 12-point lead in the second half, helped by a pair of three-pointers by James Ecker in his first appearance of the season.
For the No. 3 ranked Packers (9-0), Alonzo Dodd tallied 19 points, Romontay Harmon 16 and Shawn West-Zimpel 11. The Packers made 11 three-pointers.
Mahtomedi also had Cole Armitage, Andrew Breien and Javan Harvey with nine points each, Ecker with eight and Kole McKeown with six. McCleery and Harvey each snagged 10 rebounds. McKeown had three blocked shots and nine rebounds.
“It was definitely encouraging to compete well without Owen being back yet,” said coach Keith Newman, referring to their top scorer, Owen Carlson, who is expected to return from a knee injury the next game. “It was nice to get James Ecker back for the first time this season.”
