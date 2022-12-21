Mahtomedi could not contain Stillwater luminary Max Shikenjanski and was knocked from the unbeaten ranks by the Ponies 90-82 on Tuesday evening in Stillwater. Shikenjanski, 6-foot-3 senior, one of the state’s top athletes as a basketball guard and football quarterback, pumped in 47 points. He was averaging 24.8 points coming into the game with a previous high of 28. Tyler Wiese added 13 points and Joe Heheisel 12. For Mahtomedi, Will Underwood sank 27 points, Owen Carlson 25 and AJ McCleery 16. Stillwater led 33-31 at halftime and outscored the Zephyrs 57-51 in the second half. The Ponies are 5-2 and ranked 14th in Class 4A. The Zephyrs are 2-1 and ranked fourth in Class 3A.

