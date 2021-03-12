Mahtomedi hosted undefeated, No. 2 ranked South St. Paul on Thursday evening, except that the Packers did not use their regular players.
Mahtomedi (12-3) cruised 78-34 over the Packer subs. Twelve players scored for Mahtomedi, led by Owen Carlson with 22 and John Schaefer with 12.
Packers coach Matt McCollister explained that his team had already clinched the Metro East Conference championship and No. 1 seed in Section 3AAA.
“Given those accomplishments,” he said, “and in light of teams having exposure issues that end their seasons — Duke being the latest — as a coaching staff we sat down with our players and administration and together decided to not take that risk with our rotation players.”
This was the regular season finale for South St. Paul (17-1), which beat the Zephyrs 101-69 at home Feb. 12.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.