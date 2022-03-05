White Bear Lake lost its conference finale to Park of Cottage Grove 55-40 on Friday evening.
Pharrell Payne, a 6-foot-9 Gophers recruit and Mr. Basketball semifinalist, led the Wolfpack with 19 points. Jamari Walker added 15. The Wolfpack (18-8) held the Bears (14-12) to their low score of the season.
For the Bears, Jack Misgen had 11 points, and Jack Janicki and Jeremy Kolb 10 each.
The Bears finished fourth in the Suburban East Conference. The standings were: East Ridge 16-2, Park 13-5, Cretin-Derham Hall 12-6, the Bears 10-8, Irondale 9-9, Mounds View 8-10, Woodbury 8-10, Stillwater 7-11, Roseville 4-14, Forest Lake 3-15.
